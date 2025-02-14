Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
JioHotstar Launched By Merging JioCinema & Disney+ Hotstar: Subscription Plans, Pricing And Features Explained

JioHotstar merges JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, offering easy migration for existing subscribers and introducing three affordable plans starting at ₹149/month.

JioHotstar Launched By Merging JioCinema & Disney+ Hotstar: Subscription Plans, Pricing And Features Explained


JioStar has officially launched JioHotstar, a new streaming platform combining JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar into one service, following the recent merger between Viacom18 and Star India. The new platform is now available for download on Android, iOS, iPadOS, and smart TVs, marking a significant shift in India’s OTT landscape.

Subscription Migration Made Easy for Existing Users

Subscribers of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar can rest easy as their existing subscriptions are automatically migrated to JioHotstar without any additional charges. The duration of their current subscription plans will be carried over to the new platform, ensuring a smooth transition. All benefits tied to previous subscriptions will also be preserved.

Additionally, users who have bundled plans with JioCinema or Disney+ Hotstar, linked to their mobile or broadband connections, will also be eligible for the free migration to JioHotstar. To confirm eligibility, users can simply log into the JioHotstar app with their registered phone number or email address, which will provide them with the necessary details.

Discontinuation of Autopay for Old Subscriptions

As part of the transition, JioStar is discontinuing the autopay feature for existing subscriptions. This means that current users will no longer be billed automatically for JioCinema or Disney+ Hotstar once their plans expire. Afterward, users will need to subscribe to JioHotstar to continue accessing content.

Affordable Subscription Plans for Every Need

JioHotstar offers three subscription tiers: Mobile, Super, and Premium plans, catering to different user preferences.

  • Mobile Plan: Priced at ₹149 for three months or ₹499 for one year, this plan offers 720p streaming on a single mobile device.
  • Super Plan: For ₹299 for three months or ₹899 for one year, users can enjoy Full HD (1080p) streaming on up to two devices, with Dolby Atmos audio support.
  • Premium Plan: The top-tier option, costing ₹499 for three months or ₹1,499 for one year, offers 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos on up to four devices, all with an ad-free experience (except for live sports and events).

Choosing the Right Plan for You

  • The Mobile Plan is ideal for users who primarily stream on smartphones and want an affordable option.
  • The Super Plan is perfect for users who want better resolution and the ability to stream on multiple devices.
  • The Premium Plan offers the ultimate viewing experience with 4K quality, ad-free content, and superior sound, suitable for users who prioritize the best performance.

JioHotstar brings an enhanced user experience, with a seamless transition from JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar to this new, unified platform.

