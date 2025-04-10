Home
Thursday, April 10, 2025
‘Jiski Biwi Chhoti, Uska Bhi Bada Naam Hai’: Amitabh Bachchan Picks Lifts Jaya Bachchan In Arms In Viral Video | Watch

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan have been Bollywood royalty for decades, and even now, they continue to win hearts wherever they go. Whether it’s with an emotional post or an unexpected moment that takes the internet by storm, the couple just knows how to stay in the headlines — in the best way possible.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan have been Bollywood royalty for decades, and even now, they continue to win hearts wherever they go. Whether it’s with an emotional post or an unexpected moment that takes the internet by storm, the couple just knows how to stay in the headlines — in the best way possible.

This week, the internet has been buzzing over a sweet and slightly hilarious video of the two at an event, where Big B did what he does best — entertained the crowd, but with a surprise twist.

Amitabh sings a classic — and then steals the show

The video that’s gone viral shows Amitabh singing one of his most iconic songs, “Mere Angne Mein” from the film Laawaris. Fans have seen him perform this number before, but this time, there was something different.

Jaya Bachchan was standing right next to him, smiling as he sang the famous“ line—“Jiski biwi chhoti, uska bhi bada naam hai… gode mein bitha lo, bachhe ka kya kaam hai.”

And then, just like that, Amitabh picked her up in his arms and did a little dance. The crowd absolutely loved it. People were cheering, laughing, and clapping. It was one of those moments that felt real, sweet, and full of old-school charm.

On Reddit, fans flooded the comments with love. One person wrote, “Ngl but that was cute actually.” Another said, “They looked picture-perfect here.” And honestly, they did.

A birthday, a thank-you note, and lots of love

The viral moment comes just a day after Amitabh took to social media to thank everyone who sent wishes to Jaya on her birthday, which was on April 9. He posted a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter), saying how grateful he was for all the love.

He also mentioned that while he really appreciates the warm wishes, it’s just not possible to reply to everyone individually. Still, it was clear he meant every word.

Together since 1973 — and still going strong

Amitabh and Jaya tied the knot way back in 1973. It was a small, private ceremony, and they’ve been together ever since — more than 50 years now. That kind of long-lasting bond is rare in any world, especially in showbiz.

They’ve got two kids — Shweta and Abhishek — and three grandchildren: Agastya, Navya Naveli, and Aaradhya. Despite all the fame and attention, the Bachchans have always managed to keep family at the center of everything.

Jaya isn’t just sitting back either. She’s all set to return to films in Vikas Bahl’s upcoming family entertainer Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, starring alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film sounds like a fun, feel-good project, and fans are excited to see her in action again.

Why the Bachchans still matter

This little viral moment and the sweet birthday post just go to show why Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan are still loved so much. They’re funny, grounded, full of warmth, and not afraid to be real — even in front of cameras and crowds.

After five decades together, they’re not just Bollywood legends — they’re a reminder that love, humor, and sticking by each other through everything is what really makes a couple iconic.

