Jitni Umar Likhi Hai: Salman Khan Gets Real About Death Threats From The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Despite an attack on his residence in April last year, Salman Khan has not let security threats disrupt his work. The actor, who has been under tight security, continues to fulfill his professional commitments.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has finally spoken out about the death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the heartbreaking demise of his close friend, Baba Siddiqui.

Despite an attack on his residence in April last year, Salman Khan has not let security threats disrupt his work. The actor, who has been under tight security, continues to fulfill his professional commitments.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During the promotions of his upcoming Eid release ‘Sikandar’, which is set to hit theaters on March 30, Salman was asked about the threats. Responding to the media, he said, “Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai. Kabhi kabhi itne logon ko saath mein leke chalna padta hai, bas wohi problem ho jaati hai.”

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s Threats to Salman Khan

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has long targeted Salman Khan, holding him responsible for the Black Buck hunting case during the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain. The Bishnoi community considers the Black Buck sacred, and the gang has vowed revenge.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In 2018, Lawrence Bishnoi issued a direct threat outside a Jodhpur court, stating,

“We will kill Salman Khan. Everyone will know once we take action. I have not done anything as of now; they are accusing me of crimes for no reason.”

In April 2023, Lawrence Bishnoi’s younger brother, Anmol Bishnoi, took responsibility for an attack on Salman Khan’s Bandra residence, further intensifying security concerns around the actor.

Salman Khan’s Comeback with ‘Sikandar’ on Eid

After a long break, Salman Khan is making a comeback on Eid with ‘Sikandar’, where he will star alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss, known for hits like Ghajini.

During the trailer launch last week, Salman expressed his confidence in the film’s box office performance. He stated, “Picture achi ho ya buri ho, par Eid, Diwali aise sab time pe aati hai toh woh Rs 100 crore toh paar kara hi dete hain… Rs 100 crore bohot pehle ki baat hain, ab Rs 200 crore.”

With Salman Khan’s massive fan base and the festive season release, expectations are high for ‘Sikandar’ to be a box office success.