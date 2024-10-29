Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight, Fans Say, ‘Glad It Was Heath Ledger’

Though Joker: Folie à Deux hasn’t been as well-received as the original, it continues to attract attention with performances by Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and returning cast member Zazie Beetz.

Joaquin Phoenix recently shared that director Christopher Nolan once considered him for the role of The Joker in 2008’s The Dark Knight, a role that ultimately became legendary through Heath Ledger’s performance.

Ledger’s portrayal not only captivated audiences but also earned him a posthumous Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Unfortunately, Ledger passed away months before the film’s release and was unable to witness the impact of his performance.

Christopher Nolan Considered Joaquin Phoenix For The Joker

Phoenix, who would later win an Oscar for his own take on the character in 2019’s Joker, explained that he discussed the role with Nolan but felt he “wasn’t ready” at the time. Reflecting on Ledger’s contribution, Phoenix remarked, “I can’t imagine what it would be if we didn’t have Heath Ledger’s performance in that film.”

Interestingly, Phoenix’s Joker initially included a scene where Arthur Fleck would carve a smile onto his face, mirroring Ledger’s character. However, it’s said that Nolan, then in collaboration with Warner Bros., advised against it, leading to the modified scene where Arthur instead paints a smile with his own blood.

Joker: Folie à Deux recently revisits this idea, showing an Arkham inmate giving themselves a “Glasgow smile” after attacking Arthur, sparking speculation on whether this was filmmaker Todd Phillips’ response to Nolan’s prior influence.

The sequel, which stars Phoenix and Lady Gaga, follows Arthur Fleck’s journey as he grapples with his Joker identity while institutionalized in Arkham.

How Did The Internet React?

Heath Ledger fans were quick to react to the news as one said, “We dodged the biggest bullet ever,” and another quipped, “Joker 2 proved to us he still isn’t ready. One user stated, “Glad it was Heath Ledger. The GOAT Joker!”

The next one stated, “They definitely made the right choice,” and one concluded, “It seems like he wasn’t ready to reprise the role either after his fantastic first outing.”