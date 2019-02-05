Prominent Bollywood actor Syed Badr-ul Hasan Khan Bahadur aka Pappu Polyester has passed away today. The actor was a prominent face in films, TV, theatre and advertisements for the last 30 years. The actor took his last breath in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Jodha Akbar, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Mann, Khoya Khoya Chand, Farishtey, Maharaja, Phool Aur Angaar, Tere Mere Sapne, Badal, Andha Inteqaam,Tumse Achcha Kaun, Mrs Shrimati, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Hero Hindustani, Kranti, Dhund, Dil Dhoondta Hai, Yeh Mohabbat Hai, Shabnam Mausi, Hindustaan Ki Kasam, and Lagi Prem Agan are some of the popular films he played a part in.

The actor was also applauded for playing Maharaja of Mysore in the TV serial The Sword of Tipu Sultan. Besides this, the actor was a member of the royal family of Awadh. He was also related with Nawab Wajid Ali Shah. He also appeared in some popular TV serials including Pratigya, Yeh pyar na hoga kam, Shobha Somnath ki, Ayaram gayaram, Jai Maa Vaishno Devi, Jai Hanuman, The Great Maratha, Taak Jhaank, Maa, Chandrakanta, Om Naham Shivae, Nayak, Captain House, Panipat ki akhri jung, Shri Ganesh, Namo Narayan, Jannat, 1857, Jap tap wrath and Safar among others.

The actor had also won the National award for best supporting actor in The Sword of Tipu Sultan. He was a trained classical dancer and had won best classical dance from Birju Maharaj Ji. He was felicitated with the honour of doctorate in acting by Ambedkar University UP.

