Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner pre-wedding festivities begin: Ahead of their second-wedding in France, Priyanka Chopra, Kit Harington, Maisie Williams joined Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in Paris for pre-wedding festivities.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner pre-wedding festivities begin: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are all set to exchange wedding vows for the second time in France. Undoubtedly, the ceremony is going to be an extravaganza affair as the pre-wedding festivities look tempting enough. For the past week, the couple made us go gaga over their super cute pictures all the way from the City of love, Paris. The wedding celebrations commenced on late Thursday night as the couple was seen hosting a grand party soon after having some quality time at a pool party.

The bride made heads turn as she looked all glam-up in a white gown while Joe paired her in a black striped suit. The list of guests who took part in the pre-wedding dinner, included GOT star Kit Harington, Maisie Williams, Priyanka Chopra, and supermodel Ashley Graham-Justin Ervin among others. A day later on Friday, Joe and Sophie arrived for rehearsal dinner at Hotel La Mirande in Avignon, France, looking just adorable in their all-red ensembles.

While the couple was seen twinning in red outfits, the guests wore white for the dinner. Here are some of the clicks from the star-studded affair, take a look:

It is going to be the second time when the couple will get married. Earlier in May, the couple had a secret wedding in Las Vegas.

