Joe Jonas Sophie Turner wedding: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's second wedding is no short of a grand affair. As the duo gear up to tie the knot once again, the first photos from the wedding ceremony have gone viral on social media. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also a part of the celebration.

Joe Jonas Sophie Turner wedding: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are all set to tie the knot once again. As the first photos from the wedding flood the Intenet, we can certainly say that it is no less than a lavish affair. For Joe and Sophie’s day of love, the Jonas family including Papa and Mama Jonas, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas are all dressed to the T and look one big happy family.

On her big day, Sophie has opted for a pristine white gown with a sheer veil while Joe is complementing her perfectly in an all black attire. In one of the photos of the groomsmen, the Jonas brothers look dapper as they pose for the camera. Meanwhile, in another photo, the entire Jonas family has come together for an adorable photo.

Interestingly, for Joe and Sophie’s wedding, Priyanka Chopra can be seen embracing the Indian culture by donning a beautiful pink saree. She paired her saree with a gold chain, statement earrings, a wristwatch and accentuated her look by tying her hair in a low bun.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding is a big affair for their die-hard fans. The duo light up the screen whenever they come together. On the professional front, Joe Jonas has once again joined forces with his brothers Nick and Kevin to revive their band The Jonas Brothers. Their documentary Chasing Happiness has garnered a lot of positive reviews. Sophie Turner, on the other hand, was recently seen in Game Of Thrones final season as Sansa Stark.

