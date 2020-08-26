John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari will be next seen in Arjun Kapoor's Cross border love story. Aditi took to Instagram to post the first look poster of her next film with John.

Makers of Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh starrer untitled cross-border love drama, on Wednesday, dropped the first look poster of the characters portrayed by John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in the film.

Hydari took to Instagram to share the first look poster of the special characters which features the two seated on a staircase. While John is seen sporting a turban, Aditi is seen wearing a ghagra and choli in the picture.The duo will be seen portraying special roles in the film that revolves around Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s cross-border love story.

Helmed by Kaashvie Nair, the untitled film will be bankrolled by actor turned producer John Abraham, along with Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Nikkhil Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani.The shooting of the film resumed on August 24 after it being halted due to the coronavirus pandemic induced shutdown of the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ : We all need to embrace these changes: Anushka Sharma on shooting amid coronavirus crisis

ALSO READ : Sara Ali Khan gets back to her ‘first love’; resumes shooting amid COVID-19 pandemic

ALSO READ : Anupam Kher’s 35th anniversary message for Kirron Kher : I am and will always be there for you