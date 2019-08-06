This Independence Day will be blockbuster as two highly anticipated film Batla House and Mission Mangal will clash at the box office. Recently, John Abraham opened up about the clash and revealed that he has full confidence in the content of his film. Here is how the actor reacted–

After creating a buzz with a series of action thrillers like Satyameva Jayate, Romeo Akbar Walter, John Abraham is again set to impress the fans with another action thriller–Batla House. The film showcases the truth behind 2008 encounter–Operation Batla House in Jamia Nagar Delhi. In the film, John Abraham plays the role of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who wants to unveil the truth behind the incident.

Apart from John Abraham, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Rajesh Sharma, Kranti Prakash Jha and Faizan Khan in supporting roles. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is set to hit the silver screens on August 15 with Akshay Kumar’s film Mission Mangal. Recently, in an interview, John Abraham revealed that he has full confidence in the content of the film. He further said that he doesn’t have any problem with the big films releasing with Batla House.

He further said that his last film Satyameva Jayate released on Independence Day last year, received an impressive response from the fans as well as the critics. So he decided to follow the same idea again. Moreover, John Abraham’s lucky charm Nora Fatehi will also feature in the film and will appear in a special appearance in item number O Saki Saki.

Watch the trailer of Batla House here–

On the work front, John Abraham is also gearing up for his next project Pagalpanti. It is a romantic-comedy film which is helmed by Anees Bazmee and will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat, and Krishan Kumar. In the film, John will play the role of Raj and will share the screens with Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Illeana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Pulkit Samrat in lead roles. The film will hit the silver screens on November 8, 2019.

Some of the hit films of John Abraham includes–Dhoom, Garam Masala, Dostana, Force, Housefull 2, Race 2, Shootout at Wadala, Welcome Back, Dishoom, Satyameva Jayate and many more.

Here are some posters from the film–

