John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi to star in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama: The two handsome hunks of Bollywood John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi are all set to unite for Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama movie. The movie as per reports will be set in the 1980s and 1990s backdrop. The duo has worked together in many films before and will collaborate for the third time together in this gangster saga.

The filmmaker shared his excitement over his latest project in an official statement, He wrote- It is my third outing with John and I am super excited to work with Emraan, I have always wanted to work with him and get to know him and this is the perfect opportunity. I am back to my base of film making, gangster dramas and all I can say is that it is good to be back home.



Sanjay Gupta last directed John Abraham and Kangana Ranaut starrer Shootout at Wadala. Coming back to the plot of the movie, it will revolve around the shutdown of mills, the emergence of high rise buildings and also depict the Khatua murder case.

See tweets here:

This is a bigggiiieee 💥💥💕@TheJohnAbraham & @emraanhashmi to star in @_SanjayGupta next gangster film with @itsBhushanKumar@TSeries ! Hearty Congratulations to All 🌟💐👍🏻 — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) June 11, 2019

The movie is set to go on floors this July and will mark as Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham’s first collaboration and John and Sanjay’s third film.

On the work front, John Abraham will be next seen in Batla House, Pagal Panti and Welcome to Jungle. Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi who was last seen in Cheat India is currently shooting for his film Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan.

