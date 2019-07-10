John Abraham starrer Batla House trailer released: Batla House is based on the controversial encounter between terrorists and Delhi Police that raised questions across the country. The film is said to be revealing the truth behind Batla House.

John Abraham starrer Batla House trailer released: Actor John Abraham’s much-awaited movie Batla House’s trailer has been released days after its four posters were made public. The film is based on the controversial encounter between terrorists and Delhi Police which happened at Batla House in Jamia Nagar in the national capital in 2008. It was earlier announced that the trailer would be released on Wednesday.

Earlier, John unveiled the film’s posters and teasers which got a massive response from the audience. After the posters were released, it topped the trends on social media with people reacting their views. The actor while releasing the poster said that one of the most decorated cops of India, and an encounter changed it all, adding that eleven years later, he arrived with his real story in Batla House.

John is featuring as a police officer in the move with a name Sanjay Kumar Yadav. He was the officer who led the encounter. The movie is scheduled to be released on Independence Day, August 15, 2019. Batla House will be John and Nikkhil Advani’s third movie after Salaam-E-Ishq and Satyamev Jayate.

During its release, there will be a clash as two other movies — Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal’ and Prabhas’ Saaho will be released on the same day.

Meanwhile, Batla House encounter was officially named as Operation Batla House. In the encounter, two terrorists identified as Atif Ameen and Mohammad Sajid were killed. The police also arrested Mohammad Saif and Zeeshan, were arrested. The Delhi Police also lost an encounter specialist Mohan Chand Sharma.

