Bollywood actor John Abraham, who is currently gearing up for his next release Parmanu, has hinted at the possibility of a sequel of Akshay Kumar and John starrer Garam Masala. In a conversation with a leading daily, John revealed, “I would love to do some fun films. Also, I love Akshay [Kumar] and enjoy working with him. In fact, I spoke to him the other day, and he said, ‘Let’s do something together’. We always have a burning desire to work together as we are very alike as human beings”.

“As for Garam Masala 2, Akshay and I have been talking about it and I think that’d be great and a lot of fun. The storyline can be that 10 years later, there are more than three air hostesses (laughs). It will be fun but you have to make those fun films with people you have fun with. Even films such as Desi Boyz (2011) and Dishoom (2016) can be made into sequels as they have great potential,” he added.

Recalling his journey in Bollywood till date, John said, “Honestly speaking, it’s all been the blessing of my audience and I have always said that. My godfather is my audience. For someone who has nobody in the industry, people are his godfather. I think my fans have loved me a lot and held me close; and it’s all thanks to them that I am here. So, I am grateful to my well-wishers. They are the most fantastic people in my life.” Parmanu, starring John Abraham along with Diana Penty and Boman Irani is scheduled to hit the screens on April 6th, 2018.

