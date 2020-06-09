On Satyameva Jayate 2, Director Milap Zaveri says that he has tried to make John Abraham a superhero of sorts where he will be seen doing some amazing stunts.

He started off in the Hindi film industry writing dialogues before he became a full-fledged screenwriter and film director. Satyameva Jayate writer and director Milap Zaveri is honest about the failure of his films especially ‘Mastizaade’ which turned him an outcast in Bollywood.

“John Abraham is a saviour in ‘Satyameva Jayate’ and he is a saviour for me as well because it was thanks to him that I was in Bollywood,” says Milap. The movie went on to do more than Rs 130 crore world-wide and now the director is gearing up for the sequel.

“In Satyameva Jayate 2, I have tried to make John a superhero of sorts where he’ll be doing some amazing stunts choreographed by Anbu-Arivu who worked on the hit ‘KGF Chapter 1’. He will have some qualities like the Hulk”, smiles Milap. In part 1 of the film, John Abraham tore apart a tyre so we can expect edgier stunts in the sequel is what he promises. “Like how Sylvester Stallone keeps making Rocky, I’d like to turn ‘Satyameva Jayate’ into a franchise and keep shooting it till John and I get old,” he laughs.

The director also has some other scripts up his sleeve but making ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ is his priority. “I’d like to make a multi-starrer with Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Riteish Deshmukh. I am also writing a script (not directing) which is very different from what I have done earlier,” adds Milap.

Milap stresses that producers Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani, have been a great support to him in his career and he counts them as friends too. “Nikkhil is my mentor and he always tells me that if I let the director in me out and don’t let the writer in me overpower him, I’d be one of the best in Bollywood,” he says.

Watch the interview for more:

