John Abraham Opens Up About Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Boys, Behave Otherwise I’ll Tear You Apart

Actor John Abraham recently shared his strong feelings about the tragic case involving a doctor from Kolkata, making it clear that women should not be blamed for such incidents.

He directed a pointed message at young men, emphasizing the need for parents to instill better values in their sons. In an interview with Radio City, when asked if he had any advice for the youth following the alleged rape and murder of the doctor, John expressed his frustration by stating, “I’ll tell the boys to behave, otherwise I’ll tear them apart.”

During a podcast, John, who identifies as a patriot, discussed broader issues in India, particularly the lack of safety for women, children, and animals. He highlighted the importance of Indian men learning how to treat women with respect, stressing that every man should act as a protector rather than a threat.

The horrifying incident occurred at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, and after initial mishandling, the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI has since reported difficulties in the investigation due to tampering with the crime scene.

John’s latest film, Vedaa, which explores themes of violence against women, mirrors real-life events occurring across the country. Despite its relevant and timely subject matter, the film has struggled at the box office, grossing less than Rs 20 crore in its first week.

