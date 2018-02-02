John Abraham has contributed him as one of the most influential sex symbols in Bollywood. The dashing star has a large range of bikes, ranging from custom cruisers to Bullets, to sports bikes and cruisers. John who was a brand ambassador for Yamaha also possess an Aprilia RSV-4. Scroll down to see John Abraham's hot, sexy, and most handsome Instagram photos.

John Abraham is the most striking actor of Bollywood

Actor John Abraham knows it well to fuel his craze among fans with his super sexy and masculine body. The handsome hunk who made his acting debut with Jism in 2012 has started his production career with Vicky Donor, which was a critical and commercial success. The same movie garnered many accolades and earned him a National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The hot actor who is now waiting for his upcoming movie Parmanu is believed to clash the release date with Anushka Sharma’s Pari on March 2. Parmanu is the story of Pokhran and is all set to hit the cinemas soon. John Abraham’s Parmanu revolves around the events in Pokhran during the nuclear tests in 1998.

The motorcycle enthusiast also has his own powerful sets of two wheels and flaunt it proudly. He is also considered as one of the ten rich and famous bikers who own a super bike or a powerful cruiser in India. The athletic and muscular physique of John Abraham has contributed him as one of the most influential sex symbols in Bollywood. The dashing star has a large range of bikes, ranging from custom cruisers to Bullets, to sports bikes and cruisers. John who was a brand ambassador for Yamaha also possess an Aprilia RSV-4.

Scroll down to see John Abraham’s hot, sexy, and most handsome Instagram photos:

John Abraham flaunts his well shaped masculine body

John Abraham proves it why he is the most striking actor of Bollywood

John Abraham in his super hot villainous avatar

John Abraham shows off his sexy bosy

John Abraham straightens his stare to make you go crazy

John Abraham looks damn handsome as he relaxes in his own way

Million dollars to that look of John Abraham

John Abraham knows it well to tease his fans

John Abraham shares secret of his fitness

John Abraham goes bare body to create an aura of hotness

John Abraham shares a still from his movie archive

John Abraham proudly shows off the best penned on his body

John Abraham looks stunning in black

John Abraham looks absolutely adorable as he smiles

John Abraham takes out his shades as he poses for the camera

John Abraham has got many reasons to make you go gaga for him

John Abraham looks strikingly hot in this photo

John Abraham is no doubt one of the handsome men on this planet

John Abraham poses smartly for the camera

John Abraham looks like a dream man!

#Training #FightScene #RockyHandsome A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) on Feb 21, 2016 at 5:23am PST