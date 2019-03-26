Bollywood actor John Abraham who is all set to entertain his fan following with the upcoming movie Romeo Akbar Walter was noted saying that RAW team is confident about the research and the information they are giving in the film. The actor believes it is important to make films entertaining and commercially viable.

Bollywood actor John Abraham who is all set to entertain his fanbase with the upcoming movie Romeo Akbar Walter was noted saying that he never looks at a trend because the minute one looks at the trend and starts following it and goes out of fashion, they are in trouble. He believes that everything is cyclical. There are phase when when comedies are in trend and sometimes the South Indian remakes or realistic films. The Satyameva Jayate star further added by saying that the idea is not to be opportunistic with a certain trend, but to do what a person believes in. He believes in the country and the way the country functions. One needs to be very responsible when he or she is making a film which is predominantly factual, is on the country and involves the armed forces. And one has to research well.

Talking about RAW, John Abraham said that his director’s father worked in the military intelligence for 4 years. The Romeo Akbar Walter team is confident about the research and the information they are giving in the film. The actor thinks it is important to make films entertaining and commercially viable. The star further added that they are not making a film to educate people on the 1971 War, they are making a film that speaks about human relationships. He wants to move people emotionally in some way or the other and want to make an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Helmed by Robbie Grewal, Romeo Akbar Walter is bankrolled by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Valia and Gary Grewal under the banners of Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Kyta Productions. John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, Boman Irani, Govind Namdev, Anil Mehta and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan starrer Romeo Akbar Walter which is an Indian espionage action thriller film will hit the theatres on April 5, this year.

