Bollywood actor John Abraham will be collaborating with filmmaker Nikkhil Advani in his next film Batla House which also stars Saif Ali Khan. The film has been written by Ritesh Shah and is based on the real-life encounter at Batla House against the alleged terrorists of Indian Mujahideen where two suspected terrorists, Atif Ameen and Mohammad Sajid, were killed.

Batla House also features Saif Ali Khan who will be playing the role of encounter specialist and Delhi Police officer Mohan Chand Sharma, who led the police action and was shot dead during the incident. If reports are to be believed, then Advani has been working on the script for close to three years now with writer Ritesh Shah.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Wednesday confirmed the news on social media site Twitter and wrote, “John Abraham and director Nikkhil Advani team up again… Nikkhil will direct John in #BatlaHouse… Starts Sept 2018… Written by Ritesh Shah… Will be filmed in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Nepal… Nikkhil last directed John in #SalaamEIshq.”

This will be John Abraham’s second collaboration with director Nikkhil Advani. The two have previously worked in Salaam E Ishq. Also, John and Saif were last seen together in action-thriller Race 2 and it will be interesting to see the duo working on the same film once again. The movie will be shot in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nepal and the film will go on floor in September this year.

John Abraham is currently gearing up for the release of his film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and is also starring in Milaap Zaveri directed thriller Satyamev Jayate.

