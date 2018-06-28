John Abraham's upcoming action film Satyameva Jayate trailer hogged the headlines on Thursday, June 28, which is going to be released on August 15, along with Akshay Kumar's Gold. Here are some predictions about how John's Satyameva Jayate could be a great watch.

Let us examine all the reasons why Satyamev Jayate, can be a better choice than Akshay's flamboyant Gold

As John Abraham’s upcoming action film Satyameva Jayate trailer hit headlines on Thursday afternoon, June 27, film buffs might be a little perplexed about which one to watch first, Akshay Kumar’s Gold, that recently created much buzz on social media or John’s action drama Satyameva Jayate. To get away with this confusion, let us examine the reasons how film buffs can watch and enjoy both movies.

John’s recent films, including Force, followed by Force 2, Madras Cafe, Parmanu and Rocky Husband were full of intense roles, and the best prototype is Madras Cafe (2013), a political thriller film starring John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri, Rashi Khanna was quite appreciated and did have above average earnings at the Box Office.

The film also won the National Film Award at the 61st National Film Awards. It was set during the late 1980s, during the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and India’s intervention during the Sri Lankan Civil war.

Examining another massive hit film by John, Force which came out in 2011 another action thriller film received positive reviews from the audience. Media reports suggest that John’s acting was also praised in the film. And the sequel of the film, Force 2 did remarkably well at the theatres.

Today we witness many alterations in Hindi cinema and perhaps while some might see only faultlines in it, thanks to disasters like Chennai Express, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, among others that others see it as a means of expression. Like Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz, which concentrates on Uttar Pradesh’s complex political scenario and entwined with sports, Amit V. Masurkar’s Newton which takes us back to the Maoist struggle and the intricacy of conducting elections’ in Maoist-hit areas, it also stresses on Dalit identity and the honesty of a public servant and many others.

Coming back to John’s Satyameva Jayate (truth alone triumphs) has moralistic themes, which includes the fight against corruption and the beauty of honesty which is almost dwindling in the 21st century. At a time when freedom of expression has become a hoax, media houses are politically affiliated, and India ranks at 138th on the World Press Freedom Index, films are only a means to express discontent and disorientation. Therefore, John’s Satyameva Jayate could manage to hold the audiences’ attention slightly more than Akshay Kumar’s Gold, but we leave it to the fans to decide.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More