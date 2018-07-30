The Shia community members have threatened to stage nation-wide protests against the film if the 'Maatam' scene is not deleted from the film. They have also said they would not let the film release in Hyderabad if their complaint is not addressed.

Often Bollywood and controversies go hand in hand and this time it’s an upcoming Hindi film Satyameva Jayate that has come under the crosshairs of the public. Several Shia community members in Hyderabad have registered a case against John Abraham-starrer for hurting the religious sentiments in one of the film’s scenes. The scene that has come under fire shows people performing ‘Maatam’, a mourning ritual among Shias.

According to reports, Dabeerpura Police in Hyderabad have registered a complaint against the makers of Satyameva Jayate which features John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles. The case was registered after BJP Minority Morcha carried out a protest against the movie and filed a formal complaint with the local Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) office in Hyderabad.

The complaint has been registered under Section 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Cinematography Act.

The community members have threatened to stage nation-wide protests against the film if the ‘Maatam’ scene is not deleted from the film. They have also said they would not let the film release in Hyderabad if their complaint is not addressed.

Satyameva Jayate revolves around a big corruption plot in the country and is set to hit the big screen on August 15, 2018. The first look of the film was released on April 5, 2018 and the official trailer was put out in public on June 28, 2018.

The anticipation among movie-goers reached sky-high levels about the film when item song Dilbar was released on Youtube which features Nora Fatehi in it.

