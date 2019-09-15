John Abraham in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2: Director Mohit Suri is approaching John Abraham for his next project Ek Villain 2, the actor has read the script and soon sign the papers. The actor is riding high in his career as his film Batla House became the box office hit.

John Abraham in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2: Bollywood has an actor whose work has been counted as quality work, he started his career with the film Jism and with the film Dhoom he sets the negative role trend, Yes! he is John Abraham. Recently a report said that, director Mohit Suri has approached the actor for his next installment of Ek Villian.

However, John has not signed any bond with the director but does read the script and very much liked the script as the first installment of Ek Villian was a big hit in 2014 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Ritesh Deshmukh in a negative role. Currently, the actor is going through a jam pack shooting schedule as he is busy with his upcoming film Pagal Panti directed by Anees Bazmee.

Also Read: Milo Na Tum song: Tera Ghata fame Gajendra Verma’s party song starring Tina Ahuja is winning the Internet!

On the professional front, John is currently riding high as his film Batla House has had run successfully on the box office and his fans couldn’t stop lauding his commendable work as an honest police officer. The actor has many big-budget films on his career plate as his work speaks, the actor is all set to recreate his magic in the year 2020 with the film Mumbai Saga.

The actor has bagged many accolades in his career, awards like Icon of the Year for Madras Cafe, Star Screen Award Jodi No. 1 for Dostana, Zee Cine Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role, Dhoom and Bollywood Movie Award – Best Male Debut, IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year – Male for the film Jism. Not only that the actor is counted as one of the Sexiest Asian Man and Most Stylish Man in Asia.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App