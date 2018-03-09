Bollywood actor John Abraham, who was last seen in action-thriller Force 2, has been roped in to play the lead role in thriller-drama Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), which is apparently based on the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The film will be directed by Robbie Grewal.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to announce the news of John Abraham playing the lead role in the thriller-drama which will release later this year. “John Abraham in #RAW #RomeoAkbarWalter… Robbie Grewal directs… 60-day start-to-finish shoot starts 1 June 2018 in Gujarat, Srinagar and Nepal… Produced by Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia and Gary Grewal,” wrote Taran Adarsh. The shooting of the film will begin from June 1 and it will be shot in a 60-day start-to-finish schedule in Gujarat, Srinagar and Nepal.

The film is being helmed by Robbie Grewal and produced by Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia, and Gary Grewal. John, who was last seen in action-thriller Force 2, is also gearing up for his forthcoming film Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran. The film also stars Diana Penty alongside him. It was initially slated to hit the theatres last year but has been postponed on multiple occasions.

