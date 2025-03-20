Home
John Abraham Was Asked ‘Kaun Ho’ At Muhurat Of His Film, Here’s How Hrithik Roshan Helped Him Get In

John Abraham, a Bollywood heartthrob for over two decades, recently shared a humorous memory from the muhurat of his debut film, Aetbaar.

John Abraham, a Bollywood heartthrob for over two decades, recently shared a humorous memory from the muhurat of his debut film, Aetbaar. The film, directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Ratan Tata, starred Amitabh Bachchan alongside John. However, his entry to the event didn’t go as smoothly as expected.

Hrithik Roshan Came to His Rescue

In a candid interview to a leading magazine, John revealed an amusing incident where he was stopped at the gates because he arrived on a motorcycle. Recalling the moment, he said, “When I went for my first muhurat shot, I went on a motorcycle. The film was Aetbaar. Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan were clapping the board for me. Hrithik and I were classmates, he is a sweetheart. I was not allowed in, because I was on a motorcycle. The gates were shut and they asked me, ‘Kaun ho?’ (Who are you?). I said, ‘The muhurut is for my film’ and they finally allowed me. As soon as they opened the gates, Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan were gesturing at me and saying, ‘Come in’.”

John Abraham’s Passion for Bikes

Known for his love of motorcycles, John Abraham has an enviable collection of superbikes. His garage houses some of the most coveted machines, including the Suzuki Hayabusa, Yamaha V-Max 60th Anniversary, Kawasaki ZX-14R, Honda CBR 1000RR, Aprilia RSV4 RF, Yamaha YZF-R1, Ducati Panigale V4, and BMW S1000 RR.

During the same interview, he also admitted how particular he is about his prized possessions. “If someone puts a finger on my bike, I get offended. Irrespective of the bond, I judge them. I take good care of my bikes, I nurture them,” he shared.

John Abraham’s Latest Project: The Diplomat

John is currently making waves with his latest film, The Diplomat, a political thriller directed by Shivam Nair and penned by Ritesh Shah. Starring opposite Sadia Khateeb, the film delves into India-Pakistan relations and the challenges diplomats face.

The movie narrates the gripping true story of Indian diplomat J.P. Singh, who finds himself in the midst of a high-stakes crisis when Uzma Ahmed seeks refuge at the Indian embassy, claiming she was abducted and forcibly married in Pakistan. As Singh navigates political and legal hurdles, the film presents a riveting tale of diplomacy and personal sacrifice.

With his unique blend of action, intensity, and charisma, John Abraham continues to entertain audiences, both on-screen and off-screen, with his engaging stories and thrilling performances.

