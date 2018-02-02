The makers of Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, which features John Abraham and Diana Penty in lead roles, have shifted the release date of the film in order to avoid its clash with Anushka Sharma's horror film Pari, which is slated to release on March 2. Earlier, both these films were going to clash but now the makers of Parmanu will be releasing the film on April 6.

John Abraham starrer Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, which was earlier slated to release on March 2, has been postponed to April 6, this year. The reason for shifting the release date of Parmanu is because earlier, the film was clashing with Anushka Sharma’s Pari, which is also slated for the Holi release—March 2. However, now that the makers of Parmanu have withdrawn the film and have postponed the release date of the film, which means that Pari can enjoy a solo run at the Box Office on the Holi weekend. This step could be beneficial for the business of both the films as they can successfully have a solo run at the Indian Box Office which means there are more chances of collecting a better amount.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has been helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment. The film is written by Saiwyn Quadras, Sanyuktha Chawla Sheikh and Abhishek Sharma. The film is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. It features John Abraham and Diana Penty in lead role. The music for the film will be composed by Sachin-Jigar. John was last seen in Force 2 opposite Sonakshi Sinha.

“It’s a no brainer that Anushka is a bigger star than John. Although Pari too will have its audience because it’s a rather special film, made with a commercial touch, Anushka will be the biggest draw for the makers at the plexes. On the other hand, John’s last few films have not even opened well, leave aside working well at the box office. His market value has dipped. Parmanu might have great content but will suffer at the box office if it clashes with any other film. So it’s a good call to shift Parmanu to a later date. It will help both the films,” confirmed a trade source.