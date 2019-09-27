John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2, Vicky Kaushal Sardar Udham Singh biopic: For the year 2020, Bollywood's two versatile actor John Abraham and Vicky Kaushal are all set to recreate their prowess acting magic with the film Satyameva Jayate 2 and Sardar Udham Singh biopic respectively. Both the film will release on the same date.

John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2, Vicky Kaushal Sardar Udham Singh biopic: Actor John Abraham is currently riding high as his film Batla House has had run successfully on the box office. For the year 2020, John is all set to recreate his action magic with the second installment of film Satyameva Jayate.

Today the makers of the film announced the releasing date which is October 2, 2020(Gandhi Jayanti). However, the film will lock horns with Vicky Kaushal’s real-life story base film Sardar Udham Singh Biopic. Bhushan Kumar in his recent tweet revealed the first poster of the film and tweeted: Blockbuster action drama Satyameva Jayate 2 will release in cinemas on October 2nd, 2020.

Also Read: First Jammu International Film Festival to screen 37 short films, documentaries from 11 countries

Thus, it will be amazing to watch the box office collection of both the films, as both the actors have a high fan base, on one hand, John’s action pack movie while on the other Vicky’s real-life drama Sardar Udham Singh Biopic will slate on the same date. On the professional front, Batla House actor till now has worked in more than 50 films and most of them are box office hit.

Read the tweet:

Apart from Satyamev Jate 2, the actor can be seen in 2 big-budget films like Pgalapanti and Mumbai saga, while Vicky Kaushal has done barely done 15 movies, but his each role has been lauded by critics and audiences, the actor for the year 2020 can be seen in one more big-budget film, Bhoot Part One: The haunted Ship. Indeed their prowess acting has made them to bag Acodales in various category.

Director Milap Milan Zaveri’s first installment featured Manoj Bajpayee as DCP Shivansh Rathod, John Abraham as Vir Rathod, Aisha Sharma in the lead role. The film earlier clashed with Akshaya Kumar’s Gold but still, the film made a good box office collection.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App