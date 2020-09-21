Upcoming John Abraham's patriotic drama 'Satyameva Jayate 2' is all set to release on May 12, 2021, around Eid. Produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, this is the second instalment of the superhit patriotic drama.

While the first film dealt with corruption, the sequel tackles corruption in all spheres from the police to politicians, industrialists, and the common man. “The action of this film is gonna be ten times more dynamic, heroic, and powerful. John is going to smash, rip, and annihilate the corrupt like he never has before on the silver screen and Divya is going to wow audiences with her power-packed scenes, dramatic prowess, grace, and beauty,” Zaveri said.

“Satyameva Jayate 2 like part one is a film of the masses and is also a celebration of action, music, dialoguebaazi, patriotism, and heroism,” Zaveri added. ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment)

Earlier, Makers of Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh starrer untitled cross-border love drama, on Wednesday, dropped the first look poster of the characters portrayed by John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in the film.

Hydari took to Instagram to share the first look poster of the special characters which features the two seated on a staircase. While John is seen sporting a turban, Aditi is seen wearing a ghagra and choli in the picture.



The duo will be seen portraying special roles in the film that revolves around Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s cross-border love story. Helmed by Kaashvie Nair, the untitled film will be bankrolled by actor turned producer John Abraham, along with Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Nikkhil Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani.

