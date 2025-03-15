John Abraham’s The Diplomat Fails To Impress At Box Office; Sees 14% Drop In Day 2 Collection, Why?

John Abraham’s The Diplomat saw a drop in collections on Day 2, earning ₹3.44 crore after a ₹4 crore opening, struggling against Chhaava's strong performance.

John Abraham’s latest film The Diplomat, inspired by real-life events, has struggled to make a significant impact at the Box Office. Despite its intriguing premise, the film witnessed a decline in earnings on Day 2, raising concerns about its performance in the coming days.

Box Office Performance: A Declining Trend

Released on March 14, coinciding with Holi, The Diplomat opened with ₹4 crore in earnings. However, on Day 2 (March 15), the film’s collection dropped to ₹3.44 crore, reflecting a 14% decline from its opening day.

When compared to recent releases, the film’s performance appears lackluster. Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama Chhaava, which has been in theaters for weeks, continued its strong run, earning ₹7.25 crore on its fifth Friday, outperforming The Diplomat despite its recent release.

Audience Footfall & Theater Occupancy

The decline in earnings was also evident in the audience turnout.

Morning shows: A modest 7.08% occupancy

Afternoon shows: Increased to 18.52%

Evening shows: Peaked at 22.46%

Despite a slight improvement in later shows, the overall numbers indicate that the film is yet to gain strong momentum.

About The Diplomat: A Real-Life Story of Rescue & Espionage

Directed by Shivam Nair (Naam Shabana fame), The Diplomat is based on the true story of Uzma Ahmad, an Indian woman who was allegedly honey-trapped by a Pakistani man and taken to Pakistan, where she was forced into marriage at gunpoint and subjected to abuse.

The film highlights the diplomatic efforts led by JP Singh, an Indian diplomat who orchestrated her rescue in 2017. John Abraham plays the role of Singh, while Sadia Khateeb portrays Uzma Ahmad.

With a weak Box Office trend, The Diplomat faces tough competition in the coming days. While word of mouth may still influence collections, it remains to be seen whether the film can regain its footing amid stronger releases.

