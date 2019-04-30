The first African American to be nominated for Oscars and one of the youngest director who was honored with Oscars at the age of 24, John Singleton has passed away at the age of 51 after suffering from a major stroke.

Oscar-nominated Hollywood director John Singleton passed away earlier today after suffering from a stroke. The director who started his career with Boyz n the hood and went on to direct 2 Fast 2 furious had been in a coma since April 17 after suffering from a massive stroke. As per the family statement, the director passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. Furthermore, they said that we would like to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we would want to thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time.

At the age of 24, Singleton became the youngest person to ever receive an Oscar nomination for best director for his amazing blockbuster hit movie Boyz n the Hood, a film based on his experiences of growing up in South Los Angeles. He was also the first African-American to be nominated in that category.

Some of his best movies are- Boyz n the Hood, Poetic Justice, Higher Learning, Rosewood, Woo, Shaft, Baby Boy, Time out, four Brothers, Hustle and Flow, Black Snake Moan, Illegal Tender, Abduction and Through a Lens Darkly. He also has worked for many television shows as director, such as- 30 for 30, Empire, American crime Story, Rebel, Billions and Snowfall.

On his death, see how celebrities and fans reacted to the news here:

Cube,John Singleton, 2Pac & Me. Poetic Justice Wrap party which I had a barely noticeable part in that JOHN told me I was to good for,I told him I would do Craft Service on the film.He also told me one day I’ll give you a a great part & he did on Higher Learning.#JohnSingleton pic.twitter.com/ZuvdXraZgK — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) April 29, 2019

John Singleton's​ (2 Fast 2 Furious ) is one of my favorite​ movie, because back when it's all about more racing culture and less crime solving.. Thank you for 2 Fast 2 Furious & your many good movies​..

2day remembering #JohnSingleton #RIPJohnSingleton #2Fast2Furious pic.twitter.com/lv7j2YxYcL — ABHISHƎK KADAM (@AdoKumentar1303) April 30, 2019

RIP to my dear friend and brother #JohnSingleton. 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/nktdwJ5RzO — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) April 29, 2019

"Words mean more than what is set down on paper. It takes the human voice to infuse them with deeper meaning." Maya Angelou. We celebrate #JohnSingleton's life and works he created by using the human voice and his vision to impact and challenge our human family. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/Xq4e7okYjJ — Maya Angelou (@DrMayaAngelou) April 30, 2019

Early in his career, John Singleton has also directed Michael Jackson’s music video Remember the Time. And also directed a movie starring Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur- Poetic Justice.

#JohnSingleton was a skilled director who spoke of creating stories that will illuminate the humanity of our people,African Americans past & present (Rosewood & Boyz in the Hood). He celebrated the contribution we make to the human diaspora. A true artist, legacy secured. RIP pic.twitter.com/2yZfCDcpaW — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) April 29, 2019

Light & Love to our beloved brotha John Singleton. Blessings to the family and loved ones. Your visions will continue to live on. #BlessYou 🙏🏾#JohnSingleton 👑 pic.twitter.com/Y8LcCXfWWb — Larenz Tate (@LarenzTate) April 30, 2019

#JohnSingleton was an innovator – he came with drive & a creative vision when people of color didn’t have the same visibility we do now. He will remain a beacon of light in our community, and today we celebrate his legacy. Rest well my friend, we’ve lost one of the good guys.❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/U3FhJkdRhC — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 29, 2019

As the ancestors welcome you home, #JohnSingleton, I remain here on earth knowing that my stories exist in the world because yours did. — Jacqueline Woodson (@JackieWoodson) April 30, 2019

💔💔💔 If it were NOT for #JohnSingleton I would not have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame He put me in my first feature film #BabyBoy #RIHJOHNSINGLETON Thank you for this @tahani_tj

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/xFI1Hag8RD — Taraji P. Henson (@TherealTaraji) April 30, 2019

