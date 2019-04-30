Oscar-nominated Hollywood director John Singleton passed away earlier today after suffering from a stroke. The director who started his career with Boyz n the hood and went on to direct 2 Fast 2 furious had been in a coma since April 17 after suffering from a massive stroke. As per the family statement, the director passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. Furthermore, they said that we would like to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we would want to thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time.
At the age of 24, Singleton became the youngest person to ever receive an Oscar nomination for best director for his amazing blockbuster hit movie Boyz n the Hood, a film based on his experiences of growing up in South Los Angeles. He was also the first African-American to be nominated in that category.
Some of his best movies are- Boyz n the Hood, Poetic Justice, Higher Learning, Rosewood, Woo, Shaft, Baby Boy, Time out, four Brothers, Hustle and Flow, Black Snake Moan, Illegal Tender, Abduction and Through a Lens Darkly. He also has worked for many television shows as director, such as- 30 for 30, Empire, American crime Story, Rebel, Billions and Snowfall.
Early in his career, John Singleton has also directed Michael Jackson’s music video Remember the Time. And also directed a movie starring Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur- Poetic Justice.