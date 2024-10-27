Johnny Depp Calls Recent Experiences In Industry As ‘Vast Wilderness’- Here’s Why!

In a reflective moment, Depp described his life's ups and downs as a "soap opera." He added, "I learned, man. Everything that we experience... you learn something somewhere along the way. So I don't have any ill feelings toward anyone."

Actor Johnny Depp recently arrived in Italy for the screening of his new directorial project, ‘Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness’, at the Rome Film Festival.

Despite a delayed flight that caused him to miss the festival’s press conference, Depp presented his film and accepted an award before departing the following morning, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Known for his tumultuous history in Hollywood, including a high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp appears to be experiencing a notable career resurgence, particularly in Europe. His comeback began at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, where he starred in ‘Jeanne du Barry’, directed by Maiwenn.

‘Modi’, which premiered at the San Sebastian Film Festival last month, explores the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani during a chaotic three-day period in war-torn Paris in 1916.

In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Depp discussed his connection to Modigliani and reflected on his own past struggles. Depp shared that the concept for ‘Modi’ was originally suggested to him by Al Pacino back in 1997, when Pacino intended to direct the film. “Al was going to direct it at the time… then it sort of disappeared,” Depp recalled.

More than two decades later, the project has finally come to fruition. Reflecting on his venture into directing, Depp remembered his first experience with ‘The Brave’, which faced harsh criticism.

“It made me understand… you learn from that,” he noted during the interview with The Hollywood Reporter. When asked if he sees himself in Modigliani, whose life was marked by excess and emotional struggles, Depp humorously replied, “He is the exact opposite of me. I adore rejection.”

However, he acknowledged a shared sense of perseverance and authenticity, adding, “I do understand him in the sense that he stuck to his guns with his particular style.”

Depp likened his recent experiences in the industry to navigating a “vast wilderness” and emphasised the personal growth that comes from adversity, stating, “That vast wilderness taught me a whole lot.”

In a reflective moment, Depp described his life’s ups and downs as a “soap opera.” He added, “I learned, man. Everything that we experience… you learn something somewhere along the way. So I don’t have any ill feelings toward anyone.”

Regarding his relationship with Hollywood, Depp expressed a sense of liberation: “I had a few bouts with Hollywood… I had to get in there and whip it around a little bit.”

He also acknowledged the challenges he has faced but emphasised his commitment to authenticity in his roles. “It’s good to be able to inhabit a character… some of that stuff can be used as available stimulus,” he concluded.

(With Inputs From ANI)

