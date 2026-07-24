Johnny Depp Returns To Hollywood With Ebenezer; First Trailer Released

Johnny Depp is officially back in the Hollywood. Paramount Pictures released the debut trailer for Ebenezer, a dark, gothic fantasy reinterpretation of Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella. Directed by horror auteur Ti West, the project marks Depp’s first major Hollywood project since his lengthy legal battles and his exit from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

What Is Ti West’s Take On Charles Dickens’ Classic?

Instead of a warm holiday yarn, West takes the Victorian ghost story right into the shadowy realm of the supernatural. Written by Nathaniel Halpern, Ebenezer uses the lens of darkness and brooding to show us Dickensian London. The narrative follows the infamous tightwad Ebenezer Scrooge on an atmospheric journey through time that will take him through his past, present, and fearsome future.

“I can only say you’re all very, very strange people. Humbug!” — Johnny Depp, in character as Ebenezer Scrooge to Comic-Con crowds

As is clear from the trailer, Depp shows his trademark flair for characterization with his scruffy costuming and dramatic, raspy delivery.

Who Stars Alongside Johnny Depp In The Ebenezer Cast?

Paramount assembled a powerhouse ensemble of British and American talent to round out Victorian London’s most famous residents and spectres:

Johnny Depp as Ebenezer Scrooge (with Arthur Conti portraying a younger Ebenezer)

Ian McKellen as the doomed partner, Jacob Marley

Rupert Grint as the long-suffering clerk, Bob Cratchit

Andrea Riseborough as the Ghost of Christmas Past

Tramell Tillman as the Ghost of Christmas Present

Daisy Ridley as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come

Sam Claflin as Scrooge’s cheery nephew, Fred

Charlie Murphy & Ellie Bamber as Mr. Fezziwig and Isabel Fezziwig

Why Is This Project A Milestone For Johnny Depp?

The character of Ebenezer marks a critical turning point for the actor who is 63 years old. While Depp was busy working on his independent films in Europe such as Jeanne du Barry and also directing his pet project Modì, he was missing from the American film industry mainstream circuit for a period of eight years.

Ebenezer Theatrical Release Date

Paramount Pictures has scheduled Ebenezer for a theatrical release on November 13, 2026, positioning it perfectly at the start of the winter holiday season and somewhat the Christmas is all around in the movie. And for the Depp fans, this might be an early Christmas gift as well.

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