Johnny Depp’s New Directorial Venture To Screen At San Sebastian Film Festival- Deets Inside!

Actor and director Johnny Depp is set to showcase his latest directorial project at this year’s San Sebastian Film Festival. This new film is described as a dramatic portrayal of a seventy-two-hour period in the life of the bohemian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

The film, which stars Stephen Graham and legendary actor Al Pacino, will be screened out of competition at the prestigious festival, which runs from September 20 to 28, according to Deadline.

Set against the backdrop of war-torn Paris in 1916, the narrative unfolds against the backdrop of war-torn Paris in 1916, capturing a tumultuous sequence of events as Amedeo Modigliani navigates the chaotic streets of the city.

The cast also includes French actress Antonia Desplat and Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio, according to Deadline.

The film’s synopsis reveals that the artist is fleeing from the police and contemplating abandoning his career and the city. His plans are thwarted by fellow artists Maurice Utrillo and Chaim Soutine, as well as his muse, Beatrice Hastings.

Seeking counsel from his art dealer and friend, Leopold Zborowski, the artist’s mental turmoil escalates into a night of hallucinations. The crisis reaches its peak when he encounters an American collector, Maurice Gangnat, whose influence could alter the course of his life, according to Deadline.

This screening will mark Johnny Depp’s return to the San Sebastian Film Festival, where he previously received the Donostia Award for lifetime achievement in 2021.

In addition to Depp’s film, the festival will also feature Thierry Fremaux’s documentary ‘Lumiere! The Adventure Continues, according to Deadline.

The new documentary offers a deeper exploration of the origins and global impact of cinema, showcasing another hundred restored Lumiere films and underscoring the historical significance of cinema’s French and international roots.

