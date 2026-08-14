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Home > Entertainment News > Johnny Lever B’Day SPL: From Dropping Out In Class 7 To Selling Pens On Streets, How He Became A 350+ Film Comedy Legend

Johnny Lever B’Day SPL: From Dropping Out In Class 7 To Selling Pens On Streets, How He Became A 350+ Film Comedy Legend

Johnny Lever's journey from dropping out of school in Class 7 and selling pens on Mumbai streets to appearing in more than 350 films is an extraordinary story of struggle, resilience and success.

Johnny Lever, Image Credits- Instagram
Johnny Lever, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 09:29 IST

Johnny Lever Birthday: Johnny Lever is considered to be the icon of comedy in Hindi films, but his path to become one of the celebrated comedy stars of Bollywood was not an easy one. Johnny Lever was born on 14th August 1957. He came from an economically challenged family and had to leave school after 7th class. The challenging times that he went through included doing all sorts of odd jobs.

Johnny Lever Sold Pens On Mumbai Streets

Before making a name for himself on the silver screen, Lever had to earn some money to take care of his family. After leaving school owing to monetary problems, he started selling pens on the street. He used to impersonate the famous actors of the Hindi films and dance to their tunes. However, apart from helping him earn money, these acts also provided a glimpse into the skill which would make him famous. His gift of impersonation soon turned out to be his greatest strength.

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Johnny Lever Attempted Suicide At 13

But behind the comedy, there was also an extremely hard time in the early years of Lever’s life. Based on biographical accounts and on his own recollections, the actor tried to commit suicide when he was just 13 years old, feeling unable to cope with his surroundings within his family. He headed towards the railroad tracks, but then thoughts about his three sisters made him change his mind. This event marked one of the hardest times of his life, thus making his transition into the role of a man who would make people laugh for decades even more amazing.

How Johnny Lever Got His Name

The career of Johnny Lever as an entertainer gained some steam during his time with Hindustan Unilever Limited. In one company event, Lever is said to have mimicked the seniors and delighted the employees. This was the time when he came to be known as Johnny Lever.

Lever went on to perform at stage shows and grew more popular as a result of his mimicry and humorous acts.

Sunil Dutt Gave Johnny Lever His Film Break

Prior to becoming a regular in Bollywood movies, Lever was well known as a great stage performer. One important milestone in this process occurred when renowned actor Sunil Dutt recognized his talent at a show and offered him the part in Dard Ka Rishta.

Thus Lever went on to become a regular face in Hindi cinema, being famous for his sense of humour and unique style that made him a sought-after supporting actor. Although he had made a name for himself, films such as Baazigar contributed to his popularity among the masses.

Johnny Lever Has Worked In 350+ Films

In the decades that followed, Johnny Lever has created an outstanding filmography and was featured in over 350 films as per various sources. His career has spanned through generations and included starring roles in films such as Baazigar, Dulhe Raja, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Koi… Mil Gaya, Golmaal 3, among many others. In addition, he became one of the most well-known faces in Hindi comedy films and received several awards as well as 13 nominations at Filmfare for the award of Best Comedian.

From A Struggling Child To A Comedy Legend

It is remarkable that Johnny Lever became successful despite not having an easy start in life. An individual who was forced to withdraw from school after Class 7, peddling pen stands in Mumbai and going through an exceptionally tough period in his teenage years ended up establishing himself as an artist whose career lasted for more than four decades. It is an inspiration that shows how skill, determination, and boldness to chase one’s dreams can lead to a change in fortunes.

On his birthday, Johnny Lever is remembered not only for making people laugh. He continues to be an actor who managed to turn some of the most challenging periods of his life into a profession that brought countless moments of happiness to millions of people.

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Johnny Lever B’Day SPL: From Dropping Out In Class 7 To Selling Pens On Streets, How He Became A 350+ Film Comedy Legend
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Johnny Lever B’Day SPL: From Dropping Out In Class 7 To Selling Pens On Streets, How He Became A 350+ Film Comedy Legend

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Johnny Lever B’Day SPL: From Dropping Out In Class 7 To Selling Pens On Streets, How He Became A 350+ Film Comedy Legend
Johnny Lever B’Day SPL: From Dropping Out In Class 7 To Selling Pens On Streets, How He Became A 350+ Film Comedy Legend
Johnny Lever B’Day SPL: From Dropping Out In Class 7 To Selling Pens On Streets, How He Became A 350+ Film Comedy Legend
Johnny Lever B’Day SPL: From Dropping Out In Class 7 To Selling Pens On Streets, How He Became A 350+ Film Comedy Legend

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