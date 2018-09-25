Years after hitting box offices with a bang, Johny Depp starrer Pirates of Carribean grabbed headlines in India for some really absurd reasons. Recently, one of the film's screenwriters Tedd Elliott revealed that the character of Jack Sparrow in the film was inspired from Hindu deity Lord Krishna.

Years after hitting box offices with a bang, Johny Depp starrer Pirates of Carribean grabbed headlines in India for some really absurd reasons. Recently, one of the film’s screenwriters Tedd Elliott revealed that the character of Jack Sparrow in the film was inspired from Hindu deity Lord Krishna. He explained that while writing the character sketch of Jack Sparrow, he thoroughly read the description of Lord Krishna. He said that various shades of the Almighty were kept in mind which brought the character of Jack Sparrow into existence.

Let’s just keep the fact aside and see what Twitterati has to say about this. A moment after the screenwriter made the comment, trollers got into the action with a series of spoofs and memes arrayed in line. The hashtag #JackSparrowIsKrishna started trending on Twitter and we have to admit that whatever it was carrying along was way too hilarious. Here’s take a look:

It is unbelievable that Jack Sparrow is being taken by the inspiration of Lord Krishna #JackSparrowIsKrishna pic.twitter.com/8nFgeVFjaf — Deepa (@deepsdhanu) September 25, 2018

What is this I'm seeing!?? Everyone is saying #JackSparrowIsKrishna 😮 Can anyone explain?? pic.twitter.com/dpGkh9MjRg — Kru (@Achari_Nimboo) September 25, 2018

#JackSparrowIsKrishna Yeah from this I now believe That Jack Sparrow character is inspired from Lord Kishan Kanhaiya pic.twitter.com/XW0PizCr6I — Dadu (@frenny531) September 25, 2018

#JackSparrowIsKrishna Oh I'm here Cap.Jack Sparrow biggest fan I'm from India in Andhra Pradesh#ImJackSparrowAddicted Like r retweet r u Sparrow fan 💕 pic.twitter.com/5JzS7Dbu6J — Charanist 😎 (@PullaraoA1) September 25, 2018

Always my favourite character is inspired by Krishna #JackSparrowIsKrishna pic.twitter.com/4IPsdnZhzC — Aarthi .. (@iam_aaru11) September 25, 2018

it right guys that Jack Sparrow’s character has been inspired by the shades of Lord Krishna. #JackSparrowIsKrishna pic.twitter.com/bp0svuZiF9 — Pawan Rai (@Pawanraityagi1) September 25, 2018

Isn’t that hilarious? What do you think does the drunk, disloyal pirate relates to Lord Krishna? Well, his wit and sharp skills can’t be ignored too. Meanwhile, let’s not pressurise our minds much and keep it in a lighter way.

A few days back, Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan brought back the memories of our pirate Jack Sparrow when the poster of the film was dropped by the users. Most of the people claimed that his attire is inspired by Jack while some of them also looked at the possibility that the films can share the same storyline too.

