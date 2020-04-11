Johnny Lever on coronavirus: To lighten and brighten up your mood, comedian Johny Lever recites a humourous poem about COVID-19. Its a must watch video amid quarantine.

Johnny Lever on coronavirus: When there is fear and panic all around, actor cum comedian Johnny Lever came up with a hilarious video on coronavirus, to lighten and brightness up people’s mood. The actor posted the video on Twitter, where he gives a clear warning to coronavirus as if it is human!

The lyrics are like, Corona..now it’s your turn to cry, run for your life you silly virus, a big mistake has been done by you entering in India, we Indians will succeed and you will fail. Indeed that exactly all want to say or hear about it.

Within no time, the video started surfacing online as people laughed their hearts out after watching this. A user wrote: you are legend, time to be optimistic. While, another user wrote: awesome sir, lovely lyrics. The third user wrote: what an expression sir Ji.

Check the post here:

Meanwhile, talking about Bollywood’s support during coronavirus crisis, actors and producers joined hands in the fight against the deadly virus. They are doing every bit as responsible citizens from donating to PM CARES, Mahratsra CM’s Fund to providing food to needy people.

There’s an army of people working day and night to keep us safe, our families safe. Lets together say #DilSeThankYou to them because that’s the least we can do. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/ANf1ynTP09 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 9, 2020

Bollywood actors are also playing the key role in spreading awareness related to the contagious virus. Recently Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Shiva Raj Kumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Diljit Dosanjh featured in a video, title Family. The video explains the importance of social distancing as this is the only way to put brakes in the spread of the pandemic.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App