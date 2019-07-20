Popular comedian Johnny Lever confirmed about his role in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 remake. The film features Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles and Paresh Rawal in a supporting sole. Coolie No. 1 is the remake of David's original franchise Collie No. 1 starring Govina and Karishma Kapoor in lead.

Apart from Varun and Sara, the film also stars Paresh Rawal as Sara Ali Khan’s father. In the film, comedian Johny Lever will be seen playing the role of inspector named Tiku Talsania. The original Coolie No. 1 was directed by David Dhawan and he is coming up with the remake casting his son Varun in the main lead. It will be interesting to see the movie with a new cast in it.

In conversation with Johnny, he said that he has worked with David before in movies like Deewana Mastana, Judwaa 2 and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge and he’s looking forward to work with super actor Varun.

The release date of Coolie No. 1 has not been revealed and the shooting for the same hasn’t started yet. Meanwhile, Varun is currently working on his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D being directed by Remo D’Souza which is slated to release next year and Sara Ali Khan has recently finished shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2. On the work front, Johnny Lever was last seen in Golmaal Again as Pappi Bhai and Total Dhamaal as Jhingur.

