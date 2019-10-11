Joker Box Office collection day 9: Joaquin Phoenix starrer breaks all the myth and bagged 38 crore in India, the film was dark, intense and terrifying so it was expected that the Indian viewers will not accept the genre of the film. But Joaquin Phoenix's performance slays the hearts and leads to a good box-office collection.

Joker Box Office collection day 9: Joaquin Phoenix surprised the fans with his performance in Joker, he had been in the heart of all of us because of his intense and deep characters. Talking about Joker, Joaquin Phoenix break his own records and changed the perception of the audience and also changed the taste of the films.

It is surprising that the film is continuing winning the streaks in India, the film is very much intense, deep and dark but still, the Indian audience showered the love to this out of the box film. The film is breathtaking, the visualization, acting, concept, story everything stands in a different place. It is very difficult to match the Indian taste but here the uniqueness of the film breaks all the stereotypes and brings the Hollywood film into the top grosser in India.

Hollywood films like Avengers: Endgame earned 366 crores in India, following Avengers: Infinity War 3D grossed 222 crore, The Jungle book then come in a sequence which bagged 188 crore in India, followed by The Lion King, Fast and Furious 7, Jurassic World, Spider-Man: Far From Home and many more. Now within a week joker bagged 38 crore and still standing strong in the line, the film is expected to cross 50 crore mark. Indian films War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy had effected the box-office run of Joker last week. It was a big opening among the top films of Bollywood, Tollywood, and Hollywood.

The film was based on the DC comic and the character was chosen from there only. DC comics had the character named Joker who has become a villain because of the unacceptable criticism of his job. The film showcased how the world instigates somebody to become a changed and a negative man. The DC comic already received a lot of appreciation and now Joaquin Phoenix’s performance added a star to the film. The fans are calling it an Oscars winning film and can’t wait for it.

