Joker: Folie A Deux New Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix Dances On Streets, Goes On A Trial As His Madness Intensifies With Lady Gaga

Harley Quinn and the Joker are ready to dazzle in their latest spectacle! Warner Bros. Pictures has unveiled a new trailer for the eagerly awaited musical thriller Joker: Folie A Deux. This preview offers a glimpse into the wild escapades of the infamous villains as they continue their outrageous acts, satirical shows, and chaotic exploits.

“We need to give the people what they want,” declares Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) in the trailer, capturing the essence of the madcap adventures she and her partner in crime will undertake. Despite the mayhem they cause, their antics captivate the public, who show their support with banners and posters.

The trailer opens with Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) on his way to face trial for the cold-blooded murder of Murray Franklin, a crime he committed in 2019’s Joker. As he makes his way, he is met by a crowd of fans donning Joker masks and cheering for him. The Joker’s madness intensifies after meeting Quinn in prison, and the same goes for her.

MUST READ: What Could Possibly Go Wrong With A Chocolate Bar? This MP Woman Found ‘This’ Inside The Bar..

Joker: Folie A Deux New Trailer

Quinn in the trailer says, “For once in my life, I have someone who needs me,” Joker sings in a shot of the trailer. “You can do anything you want. You are Joker,” says Quinn. Their ascent into obsession and madness has officially begun!

In an interview with Variety, actor Zazie Beetz mentioned that audiences would find the film surprising. “I don’t think it’s going to be what they expect, given that it’s a musical. We all express ourselves through music and dance in our everyday lives. I believe it’s going to work really well.”

When Is Joker: Folie A Deux Releasing?

The follow-up to the 2019 hit Joker which received 11 Oscar nominations and earned Joaquin Phoenix the Academy Award for Best Actor will be released in theaters on October 4, 2024.

The movie, primarily set in Arkham Asylum, features a star-studded cast including Gaga, Phoenix, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Harry Lawtey, and returning cast member Zazie Beetz.

The DC sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, picks up after the 2019 hit Joker, with Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) institutionalized at Arkham and awaiting trial for his crimes as the Joker. As he grapples with his dual identity, he encounters Harleen Quinzel (Lady Gaga) and discovers the music within him.

The second trailer, released three months after the initial one, was preceded by a 24-hour livestream that began on Monday (July 22). The stream featured an empty TV studio, hinting at an upcoming show by “Joker & Harley.”

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Vows To Kill ‘Woke Mind Virus’, As His Son Identifies As A ‘Female’