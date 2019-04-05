Joker trailer: The teaser trailer of Todd Phillips’s Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role has crossed 19 million views on YouTube! The fans are excited to finally have the origin story of DC universe’s most iconic villain and are eagerly waiting for the movie to release on October 4, 2019.

The teaser trailer of the DC universe’s most iconic villain Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix is finally out and the fans cant stay calm! The 2-minute 24-second teaser will surely keep you captivated till the end from how he is beaten up to how he is left humiliated on the ground, the teaser will give you goosebumps! The first look of the trailer is Phoenix’s depiction of the character, a clown and comedian from Gotham named Arthur. Midway during the trailer, there are a series of events which show us the journey of Joker as we see his descent into madness.

Warner Bros’ took to their official youtube page yesterday to share the very first teaser of the movie which in a span of just a few hours has crossed 20 million views on youtube and is trending on number 2. The movie Joker has been co-written and helmed by The Hangover director Todd Phillips and produced by cinematic legend Martin Scorsese.

Take a look at the trailer here:

The film boasts a very impressive cast as it stars Alec Baldwin, Zazie Beetz, Shea Whigham, comedian Marc Maron, Robert De Niro and many other big names of the Hollywood industry. As the trailer goes on and on, midway during the trailer we see how Joker fights back and turns into the classic villain we all are looking forward to seeing!

The movie has been made on a $55 million budget and will be releasing worldwide on October 4, 2019.

The film comes out on at a strange time for Warner Bros as the rival marvel studio also released their final trailer of the Avengers Endgame which is all set to hit the screens this month on April 26, 2019.

