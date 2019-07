Filmmaker Jon Favreau's Hollywood film The Lion King is available in English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. In case you are interested in watching the film, one can buy the same in India for The Lion King. New Lion King movie is available in IMAX 3D, RealD 3D, 3D, or plain ol' 2D. the movie has also been leaked online on various Torrents websites.

Filmmaker Jon Favreau’s Hollywood animated flick The Lion King has been released in four language English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The movie has been also been dubbed in Hindi language. The remake features Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa, Aryan Khan as Simba, Ashish Vidyarthi as Scar, Shreyas Talpade as Timon, Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa, Asrani as Zazu, Shernaz Patel as Sarabi, Achint Kaur as Shenzi, and Neha Gargava as Nala.

Sunidhi Chauhan and Armaan Malik have lent their voices as Nala and Simba to the Hindi soundtrack, respectively.

In the Tamil-language version, Siddharth has lent his voice for Simba, P. Ravi Shankar is Mufasa, Arvind Swamy is Scar, Manobala is Zazu, Aishwarya Rajesh is Nala, Singampuli is Timon, and Robo Shankar is Pumbaa.

The Telugu-language dub of The Lion King features Nani as Simba, P. Ravi Shankar as Mufasa, Jagapathi Babu as Scar, Ali as Timon, Brahmanandam as Pumbaa, and Lipsika as Nala.

While in the English-language version, the film features Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, John Kani as Rafiki, and John Oliver as Zazu, in addition to Florence Kasumba, Eric Andre, and Keegan-Michael Key as Scar’s hyena minions Shenzi, Azizi and Kamari. The English version has subtitles.

