Jonas Brothers song Sucker behind the scenes: The Jonas Brothers have made a comeback with their latest track Sucker that released yesterday morning on March 1. Apart from the foot-tapping music, the highlight of the music video was the Jonas brothers’ respective partners Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner who amped up the glamour quotient and raised excitement among the fans. As the music video manages to create all the right buzz, Priyanka has shared some behind-the-scenes photos on her official Instagram account.

In the first photo shared by the desi girl, she can be seen taking a glam bath under the bright sun. Donning an extravagant headgear with loud makeup and a lollypop in her hand, Priyanka looks no less than an absolute queen. In another photo, she can be seen receiving a warm hug from husband Nick Jonas. Meanwhile, in the last photo, the duo has their back towards the camera donning a bathrobe.

With this, Nick Jonas has also shared a behind the scenes video in which the three brothers can be seen gearing up for the music video. In just one day, the video has crossed 15 million views on YouTube and the count is in no mood to stop anytime soon. The Jonas Brothers had last featured in the album First Time released in 2013.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is back in India to shoot for the remaining schedule of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink co-starring Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on October 11, 2019.

