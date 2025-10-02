LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Jonathan Anderson debuts Dior womenswear on Paris runway

Jonathan Anderson debuts Dior womenswear on Paris runway

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 2, 2025 01:06:02 IST

PARIS (Reuters) -Dior creative director Jonathan Anderson unveiled a new aesthetic for women’s ready-to-wear on Wednesday, showing his take on house classics such as the bar jacket at one of the hottest tickets in a packed season of designer debuts.  Anderson joined the LVMH-owned label in March, and showed menswear in June. He is part of a new generation bringing change to the luxury industry, which faces a prolonged slump. Famous for its nipped waist, Anderson's bar jacket was loosened, with added volume at the back and paired with a pleated mini skirt that also jutted out behind. The look set the tone for "a bold new chapter" at the brand, said Simon Longland, director of buying for the fashion department at Harrods.  "The show was a collection of contrasts—couture against everyday ease, femininity with androgyny, covered versus sheer," he said. The show, held in the Tuileries Gardens, started with a fast-paced film, showing images from the label's past but styled like a black-and-white horror film. The models then strode onto the runway. They paraded mini skirts paired with long, wool capes covering the shoulders and arms, suit jackets worn with high collars, dresses that opened in the back and lightweight knit ensembles. Jeans were slim or ample, barrel-legged style, while coats had high collars. After the show, guests, who included K-pop stars Jimin and Jisoo, as well as actors Jennifer Lawrence, Johnny Depp, Jenna Ortega and Mickey Madison, gave a standing ovation as Anderson took a quick bow. (Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Alison Williams)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 1:06 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

