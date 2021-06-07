In an exclusive conversation with The Daily Guardian, Jonita Gandhi opened up about her experience of working with Amit Trivedi and her reaction to the response to the song.

Singer Jonita Gandhi and Music Director Amit Trivedi come together on a new-age romantic single titled ‘Tu Kabhi Kabhi’. Previously, singer Jonita Gandhi has rendered her voice for Amit Trivedi’s compositions like ‘Sacchi Mohabbat’ from Manmarziyaan and ‘Sayaani’ from Padman.

Jonita Gandhi spoke exclusively to The Daily Guardian and told us about her new song and experience working with Amit Trivedi.

Talking about working with Amit Trivedi, Jonita says, “Amit and I share a great rapport. We’ve performed live together for years and I’ve also sung a few playback songs for him. Every time we get into the studio together, it’s always really fun! Tu Kabhi Kabhi is part of an independent album by Amit called Songs of Love. I’m happy he thought of me to sing this song with him”

She further added her reaction to the response to the song, “The audio for the entire album was released together and the team started rolling out the videos one by one so each video would get enough attention. We were already getting really nice feedback about the audio and although we weren’t sure if the video was going to be possible or not because of scheduling and also due to covid, we found a nice work around by doing this animation”.

Jonita Gandhi, who paved her journey from self-shot YouTube videos in her hometown in Canada to international recognition with award-winning Bollywood songs, was recently featured on the coveted Yonge-Dundas Square, Toronto Billboard. The singer is known for her effortless delivery across languages and genres for her songs like Chellamma, The Breakup Song, Dil Ka Telephone, and OMG Ponnu amongst many. Recently, the singer was also part of the Tamil soundtrack for AR Rahman’s film ’99 Songs’.