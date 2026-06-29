Jr. NTR And Trivikram Srinivas Reunite For New Pan-India Epic; Fans Spot A Lord Murugan Connection

Jr. NTR And Trivikram Srinivas Reunite: The wait is over! Here comes another blockbuster from the powerful duo of Man of Masses Jr NTR and wizard of words Trivikram Srinivas. After eight years of delivering one of the biggest faction movies in Bollywood, the actor director duo has once again created chaos on social media with the announcement of their huge mythological project. The movie will be backed up by the production giants Haarika & Hassine Creations and NTR Arts.

What is the connection between Jr. NTR’s next movie and Lord Murugan?

The poster officially announced for the show instantly gave rise to fan theories all over the digital world. The eye-catching poster has a scary looking combination of Trishul (trident) and a spear rising up from a war-torn field surrounded by smoke forming a clear DNA helix.

It was the particular tagline that reads—”One Spear, One Purpose, One Divine Reckoning,” along with the caption by the producers, that made it quite clear that the show had something to do with Lord Murugan. The description about the story went like this:

“Born in the North. Forged in the Heartland. Worshipped in the South. Now a tale destined to belong to the universe.”

Lord Murugan is known by various names like Kartikeya, Kumara Swamy, or Subramanya Swamy and is the God of War in Hinduism whose main weapon is the divine spear Vel. The icing on the cake was the tease of the producers Naga Vamsi through peacock emojis.

Who is part of the cast and crew for the NTRxTrivikram project?

Although no official title has yet been disclosed, tracking information reported by Deccan Chronicle suggests that names such as Shanmukhudu or God of War have been registered.

The Team: The film’s key creative personnel behind the lens have been confirmed to ensure an immense audio-visual experience.

The Music: Music director extraordinaire Anirudh Ravichander will create the music for the film in his reunion with Jr. NTR after the successful Devara.

The Producers: The film will be produced by S. Radha Krishna (China Babu) under Haarika & Hassine Creations and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under NTR Arts.

The Ambition: A statement has been released by the makers to confirm the creation of a mythological canvas filled with world building and international visual effects collaboration.

When will Jr. NTR and Trivikram Srinivas start filming their mythological epic?

The actual shooting process will not begin soon since both the actor and the filmmaker are extremely busy at the moment. Jr. NTR is entirely engaged in the production of Dragon, which is an action entertainment movie directed by Prashanth Neel, in which he goes through a diet to look like an assassin.

At the same time, Trivikram Srinivas is engaged in his current film project titled Aadarsha Kutumbam, featuring Venkatesh Daggubati. As per Telugu schedules, pre-production process, 3D modeling, and script modifications will take up most of this year, thus making the shooting schedule for this mythological grand movie start from early 2027.

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