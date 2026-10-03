Jr NTR Breaks Silence On AI-Morphed Chuttamalle Video: ‘Will Not Spare Any Of You’

Jr NTR has spoken out against the misuse of artificial intelligence after a manipulated video featuring him and Janhvi Kapoor from their popular Chuttamalle song surfaced online. The actor addressed the issue on X on Saturday, October 3, calling the use of AI to create degrading content “disgusting, sick and shameless”. He also said that legal action would be taken against both those who created the video and those circulating it.

NTR specifically urged social media users not to watch, share or engage with the manipulated video, warning that the misuse of AI could affect anyone. “Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter,” the actor wrote in his statement.

What did Jr NTR say about the deepfake?

NTR’s statement went beyond his personal reaction. He called for stronger action against the misuse of artificial intelligence and urged state governments as well as the Government of India to introduce stricter regulations. The actor said he would take “every possible legal action” against the people behind the creation and distribution of the morphed Chuttamalle video.

The controversy has also renewed concerns around non-consensual AI-generated content involving public figures, particularly women. The incident comes just days after the Bombay High Court directed online platforms to remove objectionable content, including AI-generated deepfakes, involving actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The court said such material could violate personality, publicity, privacy and moral rights.

Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where “Matrudevo Bhava” is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 3, 2026

Chuttamalle became a major hit after Devara

Chuttamalle is the popular romantic track from Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao, the song became one of the film’s most recognisable tracks after its release in 2024. The original song featured NTR and Janhvi in a romantic sequence and gained considerable attention for its music, choreography and on-screen pairing.

For me, the disturbing part of this episode is how easily familiar film footage can now be manipulated and pushed into an entirely different context. NTR’s response also shifts the conversation from one celebrity’s objection to a larger question around how AI-generated content is created and circulated online.