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Home > Entertainment News > Jr NTR Breaks Silence On Political Rumours, Distances Himself From ‘RAW NTR’ And Ooru Vaada Event

Jr NTR Breaks Silence On Political Rumours, Distances Himself From ‘RAW NTR’ And Ooru Vaada Event

Amid fresh speculation over his political future, Telugu superstar Jr NTR has issued a firm clarification, stating he has no connection with the organisation 'RAW NTR' or its upcoming Ooru Vaada event, urging fans and the media not to believe unverified claims.

Jr NTR (Photo: X)
Jr NTR (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 19:03 IST

Telugu superstar Jr NTR has put an end to growing speculation about his alleged political entry after rumours linked him to an upcoming event organised by a group calling itself RAW NTR. The actor’s office released an official statement on Tuesday, making it clear that neither Jr NTR nor his team has any association with the organisation or its activities. The clarification comes after social media posts suggested that the actor could make a major political announcement on July 18, triggering widespread discussion among fans and political observers alike.

According to the statement, the organisation’s activities could create the false impression that they are officially connected to the actor. Jr NTR’s office categorically stated that the actor has “no association, affiliation or involvement” with RAW NTR and has not authorised the group to represent him in any capacity.

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The statement further added that any charitable initiative, public welfare programme or official communication involving the actor would only be announced through his verified team. Calling it their final word on the matter, the office urged both the media and fans to avoid spreading unverified information.

What is the Ooru Vaada event and why did it spark speculation?

RAW NTR recently announced an initiative titled Ooru Vaada (“from street to street”) and scheduled a press conference at a hotel in Tirupati on July 18 to explain its vision and agenda. As speculation intensified online, the organisation itself also issued a clarification, saying the event has no connection with any political announcement by Jr NTR. It maintained that Ooru Vaada was planned well in advance and is solely intended to introduce the initiative’s objectives.

Despite the clarification, rumours continued to circulate, prompting Jr NTR’s office to step in with its own statement.

Why do rumours about Jr NTR’s political future surface so often?

The speculation is hardly surprising given Jr NTR’s deep political lineage. He is the grandson of the legendary actor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder N.T. Rama Rao (NTR), who served as Andhra Pradesh’s chief minister three times and remains one of the state’s most influential political figures. His father, the late Nandamuri Harikrishna, and actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna have both played active roles in the party. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is Jr NTR’s uncle, while Nara Lokesh, a senior TDP leader, is his cousin.

Although Jr NTR campaigned for the TDP during the 2009 elections, he has consistently stayed away from electoral politics since then and has never publicly expressed an intention to join active politics. In recent years, the actor has remained focused on his film career, with War 2 set for release and Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel, currently under production. His next collaboration with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas has also generated considerable buzz among fans.

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Jr NTR Breaks Silence On Political Rumours, Distances Himself From ‘RAW NTR’ And Ooru Vaada Event
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Jr NTR Breaks Silence On Political Rumours, Distances Himself From ‘RAW NTR’ And Ooru Vaada Event
Jr NTR Breaks Silence On Political Rumours, Distances Himself From ‘RAW NTR’ And Ooru Vaada Event
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