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Home > Entertainment News > Jr NTR Discharged After Successful Shoulder Surgery; ‘Dragon’ Star Begins Rehabilitation

Jr NTR Discharged After Successful Shoulder Surgery; ‘Dragon’ Star Begins Rehabilitation

Jr NTR has been discharged from KIMS Hospitals in Secunderabad following successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery. The actor is now set to begin a structured rehabilitation programme as he recovers from the injury.

Jr NTR (Photo: X)
Jr NTR (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 19:21 IST

Jr NTR is back home and on the road to recovery. The actor was discharged from KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, on Thursday, August 13, a day after undergoing arthroscopic surgery for a shoulder injury. The hospital confirmed that the procedure was successful and said the 43-year-old actor is doing well. He will now begin a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision, with doctors expecting a full recovery.

What Happened To Jr NTR?

Jr NTR suffered a shoulder injury on July 27 and was initially advised six to eight weeks of complete rest following a medical evaluation. His team had assured fans at the time that there was no cause for panic.  The actor subsequently underwent surgery at KIMS on August 12. The procedure was led by orthopaedic surgeons Dr RA Purnachandra Tejaswi and Dr Nithin Bejjanki, alongside Dr Madhusudan Rao and Dr Srinivas Rao Surapaneni.

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While several reports have linked the injury to the shoot of his upcoming action film Dragon, Jr NTR’s team has not officially confirmed that the injury occurred during filming.

Jr NTR Thanks Fans For Their Prayers

Following the surgery, Jr NTR shared a reassuring message with his fans, thanking them, along with his friends and family, for their support. The actor said he was “doing well” after the successful procedure and expressed gratitude to the doctors at KIMS. He also told his supporters that their encouragement continues to give him strength, signing off with a reassuring message: “See you soon!”

The hospital has also confirmed that his next phase will focus on rehabilitation rather than an immediate return to work.

When Will Jr NTR’s Dragon Release?

Jr NTR’s recovery comes as anticipation continues to build around Dragon, his upcoming collaboration with filmmaker Prashanth Neel, best known for the KGF franchise. The project marks a major Telugu action-film pairing and is scheduled to reach theatres on June 11, 2027.  The film features Rukmini Vasanth, Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram and Ashutosh Rana, among others. Jr NTR’s last Telugu theatrical release was Devara: Part 1 in 2024, while he also made his Hindi debut with War 2 in 2025.

For now, however, the focus remains firmly on recovery, with the actor beginning the rehabilitation process before returning to the demanding world of action cinema.

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Jr NTR Discharged After Successful Shoulder Surgery; ‘Dragon’ Star Begins Rehabilitation
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Jr NTR Discharged After Successful Shoulder Surgery; ‘Dragon’ Star Begins Rehabilitation
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