Jr NTR-led ‘Devara’, Balakrishna’s ‘NBK 109’ to Clash at the Box Office This October? All We Know

Jr NTR will soon be seen in ‘Devara’, one of the biggest films of his career. The actioner has created a great deal of buzz among fans as it features him in an intense new avatar and is billed as a violent saga. Now it appears that ‘Devara’ is set to lock horns with Balakrishna’s ‘NBK 109’ this October.

Jr NTR ‘s ‘Devara’ to clash with ‘NBK 109’?

‘Devara’ is set to hit screens on October 10 and this has created a great deal of excitement among fans.

According to the latest reports, the actioner is likely to clash at the box office with Balakrishna’s ‘NBK 109’. The shoot of Nata Simham’s film is progressing at a brisk pace. Moreover, the mass hero recently for it despite being busy with political campaigns amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The makers are targeting an October release to capitalise on the Dasara break.

This suggests that a clash between ‘NBK 109’ and ‘Devara’ is on the cards. Jr NTR is Balakrishna’s nephew, which makes this potential clash an exciting one.

About ‘Devara’

‘Devara’ is an action drama, directed by Koratala Siva. The film features Tarak in ‘desi’ avatar and caters to the masses. It stars Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her South debut. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the biggie. Anirudh serves as the music director. ‘Devara’ is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. It is set to hit screens on October 10.

Interestingly, Tarak is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in ‘War 2’, which marks his Bollywood debut. The ‘Young Tiger’ will also be seen with Prashanth Neel, the director of ‘KGF 2’ and ‘Salaar’, for a film. Their project has reportedly been titled ‘Dragon’, which was the original title for ‘Brahmastra’.

