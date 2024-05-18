Jr NTR's Film With Prashanth Neel to Have a Massive 'Brahmastra' Connection: Report

Jr NTR will soon be teaming up with ‘Salaar’ director Prashanth Neel for a high-profile film, being referred to as ‘NTR 31’. The biggie has created a great deal of buzz among fans as it marks Tarak’s first collaboration with the maverick filmmaker. According to a new report, the makers have decided to title the film ‘Dragon’,

Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel’s Film Gets Brahmasra’s Original Title

Tarak’s film with Prashanth Neel has been titled ‘Dragon’ and Karan Johar played a big role in the development. The celebrated filmmaker held the rights to the title but willingly allowed the makers of ‘NTR 31’ to use it after a short conversation with them. According to Pinkvilla, this was a goodwill gesture and involved no monetary exchange.

“While they got the title Dragon in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, the same was registered with Karan Johar in Hindi. It took a simple two-minute conversation with Karan for him to part ways with the title for Neel and NTR, a source told Pinkvilla.

In case you did not know, ‘Brahmastra’ was originally titled ‘Dragon’ but makers eventually went in for a more rooted title keeping the film’s subject in mind. The film featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. It was directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Busy Time for Jr NTR

Jr NTR, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be seen in ‘Devara’, directed by Koratala Siva. The film features him in an intense new avatar and promises to be a violent sage. Its cast includes Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. It is set to open in theatres on October 10. The ‘Young Tiger’ will also be seen in ‘War 2’, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The film is part of the Yash Raj Films Spyverse, which includes the ‘Tiger’ franchise and ‘Pathaan’.

