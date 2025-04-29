Home
  Jr NTR's 'NTRNeel' Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel's Action Drama To Hit Theatres In 2026!

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In 2026!

Jr NTR announces the release date of his upcoming film 'NTRNeel', directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. The action-drama will release worldwide on June 25, 2026.

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In 2026!


The much-hyped collaboration between Jr NTR and KGF director Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled ‘NTRNeel’, now has an official release date. On Tuesday, the makers announced that the highly anticipated action-drama will release worldwide on June 25, 2026.

Jr NTR Drops Release Date on X (Twitter)

Taking to his official X handle, RRR star Jr NTR posted the much-awaited update, writing: “See you in cinemas on 25 June 2026…. #NTRNeel.”

The tweet instantly went viral, amassing thousands of likes, shares, and comments. Fans flooded the comment section with excitement. One user exclaimed, “The wait ends on 25 June 2026! #NTRNeel” While another added, “Blockbuster loading… can’t wait to witness the madness on the big screen!”

NTRNeel: Star Cast and Production

Alongside Jr NTR, the film features Tovino Thomas and Biju Menon in pivotal roles. Produced jointly by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the film promises to be a massive pan-India release, given the team’s previous track record and star power.

What Is NTRNeel About?

Set in 1969, NTRNeel is described as an epic action drama rooted in a deeply emotional and interconnected narrative, taking place in the tri-border region where India, China, and Bhutan meet—often referred to as the Golden Triangle. The plot revolves around life-changing events that connect various characters across geographies and ideologies.

Director’s Vision and Actor’s Career High

Director Prashanth Neel, known for blockbuster hits like KGF, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, and Ugramm, brings his signature style of high-octane action and emotionally driven storytelling.

Jr NTR, last seen in SS Rajamouli’s global hit ‘RRR’, continues to build a diverse and powerful filmography. After the success of RRR, which grossed Rs 1,230 crore worldwide, he is now gearing up for ‘Devara’ and ‘War 2’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.

Jr NTR new movie 2026 Jr NTR Prashanth Neel movie NTRNeel release date

