Ahead of the trailer release of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Judgemental Hai Kya, the makers of the movie have unveiled a motion poster of the movie.

The makers of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Judgemental Hai Kya have released a new motion poster of the movie ahead of the trailer release. In the motion poster, we see yet another crazy visual and wonder what the theme of the movie is actually about.

Judgemental Hai Kya is said to be a dark-comedy which stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The movie has been helmed by Prakesh Kovelamudi and also marks his directorial debut in Bollywood. Judgemental Hai Kya has been backed by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh and the erotic black comedy also stars Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Sheirgill & Hrishitaa Bhatt in key roles.

The movie also stars Satish Kaushik, Rajesh Jais and Mimoh Chakraborty in supporting roles and is slated to hit the silver screen on July 26, this year. The film marks the reunion of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao on the silver screen.

They have previously worked in Vikas Bahl’s blockbuster movie Queen and fans are very excited to watch them together on the silver screen once again. Judgementall Hai Kya has already created a lot of buzz on social media for its different concept and the trailer of the movie will be released today—July 2.

Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, will also be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari ‘s directorial venture Panga.

Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and will also be seen in Made in China.

