Judgementall Hai Kya movie review: Judgementall Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao is all set to release on July 26, 2019. Movie stirred a controversy for its title when it was named as Mental Hai Kya. Indian Psychiatry Society objected as it was discriminating and stigmatizing towards mentally health issues. However, celebrities have already called the movie as one of the best ignoring all the controversies.

A suspense thriller which is helmed by Prakash Kovelamudi is based on the lives of two individuals, Bobby and Keshav who gets involved in a murder mystery. Curiosity is high to watch movie among fans on the silver screen tomorrow, meanwhile, various reviews have been cropped up. From calling it as one of a kind film to praising the writing style, all across the media, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar starrer has received a thumbs up.

According to the Times of India critic Sreeparna Sengupta, Judgementall Hai Kya’ has all the elements with keeping alive suspense til the end. It has perfectly pushed the envelope as dark, psychological whodunit, with a social message weaved into it. This message can’t be ignored. Actor fantabulously nailed the quirks and nuances of their characters. Critic gives 3.5 stars out of 5.

As per Desi Martini critic Sandip Pal, it’s a must-watch film which is sort of a film which will never be made everyday, especially in Bollywood. Applauding the writer of the film, he writes that hero of the film is the writer and the usage of leitmotifs is complete on point. Filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi has done a strong direction which don’t lose the grip. It maintains the pace and did justice to the writing. He has given 4.5 stars out of 5.

Pinkvilla critic Vaibhavi V Risbood writes that Judgementall Hai Kya probably not be the perfect thriller-comedy, but surely it’s an attempt to try something different without being judgemental about the audience’s taste. Some comedy scenes in first-half are perfect to lighten the audience mood.

